An IDF officer was seriously injured as a result of an IED hit and a soldier was moderately injured during an encounter with terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip overnight Sunday, IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari reported. The officer and the soldier were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, and

their families were notified.

IDF warplanes attacked more than 450 military targets of Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, according to Hagari. Among the targets were military headquarters, observation posts, and anti-tank firing positions.

As part of the expansion of the ground forces’ activity inside the Gaza Strip, combined combat teams attacked terrorist squads that tried to attack the forces and squads that planned to fire anti-tank weapons. The teams also directed aircraft at targets from the ground.

IDF combined teams of the armored corps, military engineering, and infantry have been operating in the northern Gaza Strip since Friday night.

In response to launches from Lebanese territory, on Saturday IDF warplanes attacked several Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon. Terrorist infrastructures were destroyed in the attack, including a military compound and observation posts.

