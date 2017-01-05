Parshas VaYigash



Vol. LXVIII No. 1 5777

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

January 6, 2017 – 8 Teves 5777

4:26 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sabbath Ends: 5:31 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 5:58 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Weekly Reading: VaYigash

Weekly Haftara: Va’yehi Devar Hashem (Ezekiel 37:15-28)

Daf Yomi: Bava Metzia 102

Mishna Yomit: Chalah 3:5-6

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 97:1-3

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Ishus chap. 20-22

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 6:25 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sunrise: 7:19 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:40 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sunset: 4:44 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sunday is the fast of Asara BeTeves. The fast starts at 5:52 a.m., N.Y.C., E.S.T. At Shacharis the chazzan in his repetition adds Anenu (between Go’el and Rofeh). We say the Selichos for Asara BeTeves. We read from the Torah in Parashas KiTissa-Va’yechal. We call three aliyos to the Torah.

Mincha: we say Ashrei, half-Kaddish. We take out the Torah and call three aliyos to the Torah as we did at Shacharis and we again read from Va’yechal. The third aliya serves as Maftir and also reads the Haftara (Isaiah 55), Dirshu Hashem. We all say Anenu in the Shemoneh Esreh in Shema Kolenu. The chazzan in his repetition, however, says Anenu as in the morning, following Go’el Yisrael. Fast concludes: Rav Tukaccisky – at 5:20 p.m., N.Y.C., E.S.T.; Rabbi Moshe Feinstein – at 5:24 p.m. [for one who encounters difficulty fasting] or 5:32 p.m. N.Y.C., E.S.T. Kiddush Levana until Thursday evening, 15th of Teves.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. –Y.K.

Rabbi Yaakov Klass

About the Author: Rabbi Yaakov Klass, rav of Congregation K’hal Bnei Matisyahu in Flatbush, Brooklyn, is Torah Editor of The Jewish Press. He can be contacted at yklass@jewishpress.com.

