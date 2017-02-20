Photo Credit: pixabay

God is One, the source of all, good and loving. Yet, there are times when we don’t experience God’s love. There are times in life that feel very bad. If God is one, then what we experience as bad must also come from Him. How do we understand God as loving during hard, bad and tragic times?

Join Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to learn where is good God in our bad times?

Advertisement

We welcome your questions and comments: soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com

Soul Talk 19Feb2017 – PODCAST