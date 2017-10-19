Photo Credit: Devorah Harow

As we start the Torah cycle with the story of Creation, Eve speaks with holistic expert Devorah Harow about the healing elements in nature; especially flowers. At her Beit Roga Center in Kochav Hashachar in the Binyamin region of the Shomron she uses the energy of plants and place to transform people’s lives. We can all alleviate physical and emotional pain with what Hashem “In the Beginning” literally sowed the world with and its’ potential to help suffering – if we choose to also see, smell, taste, feel and embrace it.

The matriarchs were healers; this young woman is literally following in their footsteps in the heart of the Land.