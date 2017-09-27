Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Rabbi’s Shlomo Katz, Ari Abramowitz and Jeremy Gimpel pave a way to experience the days leading up to Yom Kippur in a totally new way based on ancient understandings passed down throughout the ages.
Advertisement
Rabbi’s Shlomo Katz, Ari Abramowitz and Jeremy Gimpel pave a way to experience the days leading up to Yom Kippur in a totally new way based on ancient understandings passed down throughout the ages.
Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/radio/land-of-israel/the-soul-of-israel-rabbi-shlomo-katz/the-soul-of-israel-yom-kippur-renewed-and-awake-audio/2017/09/27/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: