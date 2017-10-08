Photo Credit: JewishPress.com News Briefs

Nine Israelis have been injured in Nepal while traveling in the Annapurna Mountain Range, including one who sustained a serious head injury, according to the Hebrew-language Ynet site.

The tourists were injured in a motor vehicle accident involving an all-terrain vehicle that flipped over several time before tumbling down into a gorge.

The Israel Consulate in the country has been working to assist the injured parties, along with the international Magnus search and rescue firm, the local Chabad House and several insurance companies.

Nepal is one of the most popular destinations for young Israelis who go on trekking trips following their discharge from military service in the IDF.

