Amazon is expanding its business in Israel, according to a report by the Globes business news site, which reported Sunday the internet retail provider has rented 25,000 square meters of floor space in the new Azrieli Sarona Tower in Tel Aviv.

In return for a hefty price tag of NIS 37M a year, Amazon is to receive 11 floors – a bit more than 15 percent of the building’s space – and 300 parking spaces at the new tower in central Tel Aviv. Management fees, however, are not included.

Azrieli has more than three of its 61 floors dedicated to a shopping mall, and is home to some of the sleekest hi-tech companies in the country.