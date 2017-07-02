Photo Credit: Flash 90
Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv.

Amazon is expanding its business in Israel, according to a report by the Globes business news site, which reported Sunday the internet retail provider has rented 25,000 square meters of floor space in the new Azrieli Sarona Tower in Tel Aviv.

In return for a hefty price tag of NIS 37M a year, Amazon is to receive 11 floors – a bit more than 15 percent of the building’s space – and 300 parking spaces at the new tower in central Tel Aviv. Management fees, however, are not included.

Advertisement

Azrieli has more than three of its 61 floors dedicated to a shopping mall, and is home to some of the sleekest hi-tech companies in the country.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleJews, Arabs to Gather in Jerusalem to Discuss ‘The Jordan Option’
Next articleIsraeli Woman Injured in Stoning on Highway 60
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...