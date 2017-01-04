Family of Hebron Terrorist Vows to Sue Azaria, State & IDF ‘For Millions’

The family of the terrorist stabber killed by IDF Sgt. Azaria demands Israel demolish the soldier's family home as is done to those of Arab murderers.



The family of Hebron terrorist Abdel Fattah el-Sharif announced Wednesday it will demand that the State of Israel demolish the family home of IDF Sgt. Elor Azaria in retaliation for the soldier having killed the stabber.

Azaria was convicted Wednesday in a military court on charges of manslaughter in connection with the terrorist’s death.

The el-Sharif family also vowed to sue Azaria, the State of Israel and the Israel Defense Forces “for millions” in civil damages.

The family told reporters, “We’ll go to the International [Criminal] Court [at The Hague], and we’ll punish the killer through all legal means,” according to Israel’s Channel 20 television news.

However, it’s not at all clear that the International Criminal Court would have any interest in pursuing a case in a country over which it has no jurisdiction, inasmuch as Israel is not a member of the Court. Moreover, the fact that Azaria’s actions were fully weighed, discussed and tried with witness testimony in an open court is likely to be taken seriously by the International Court as well.

