Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

A fire broke out Sunday afternoon at the Nahal Soreq army base in central Israel, located between Modi’in and Beit Shemesh.

The base serves as the ammunition storage center for the Israel Defense Forces, maintaining responsibility for the purchase, collection, repair and supply of basic ordnance and ammunition, all the way up to and including advanced munitions.

Advertisement

Fire Department spokesperson Yoram Levy told reporters the blaze began in a wooded area within the grounds of the base but the cause is not yet known.

Six firefighting aircraft and 18 firefighting teams worked together for hours to bring the flames under control and prevent the fire from reaching the weapons storage facilities.