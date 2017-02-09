Haredi MK Eichler Calls Supreme Court ‘Evil Empire’



UTJ MK Israel Eichler

United Torah Judaism MK Israel Eichler on Wednesday attacked Israel’s Supreme Court over its decision to vacate and demolish the Amona community and in response to the commonly held expectation that the court would kill the Regulation Act that was passed by the Knesset earlier this week.

Speaking to radio station Kol Barama, Eichler called the high court “evil empire” and “Kremlin,” and said the judges there are “wicked.” He accused former Supreme Court President Aharon Barak of leading “a revolution that took over government against the law.”

“We thought the Regulation Act was an important law, to prevent the evil empire from hauling people out of their homes for no reason,” Eichler said. “There’s no justification for a few wicked Supreme Court judges who decided to break the neck of these settlements, and to carry out a policy against the government and the Knesset.”

“To take a person out of his home along with his children is tantamount to an expulsion or a transfer,” MK Eichler stressed.

The MK also compared the maneuvering of the high court to the way the Bolsheviks took over Russia in 1917. “When you give a group of unelected officials the right to govern and revoke the right of the people’s representatives to pass laws, it’s a dictatorial revolution just like many other revolutions in a world of dictators with various justifications.”

Eichler later told Walla: “We should return to a democratic government. The Knesset and the government have lost their authority. The people did not elect the Supreme Court, the judges there are appointed civil servants like all the other civil servants. The public’s elected representatives decide the Knesset laws, and when someone, be it a high ourt judge or a lowly civil servant, and decides that he doesn’t like a Knesset law – that’s dictatorship.”

