Hezbollah Accuses Israel of Espionage in Southern Lebanon

The Hezbollah terrorist organization has accused Israel of sending spies across the border under the watchful eyes of UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) to plant tracking devices in southern Lebanon.

Earlier this week an Israeli military Skylark drone crashed on the Lebanese side of the northern border, and was picked up by Hezbollah operatives, according to the Lebanese Al Manar news outlet, which is linked to the terror group.

Israel’s Channel 2 television news reported that the terrorist group also claims Israeli spies planted the devices around Lebanese military bases.

In addition, Channel 2 quoted residents in northern Israel saying large groups of Israeli army forces were gathering near the border, but the report was not confirmed by the IDF.

According to the annual report released this month by Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies, Hezbollah now poses the greatest military threat to Israel.

