

Hundreds rally against anti-Israel Paris 'peace' conference

Hundreds of pro-Israel demonstrators rallied near the Paris “Middle east Peace” conference on Sunday. The rally was organized by the Lev HaOlam NGO and attracted protesters from across Europe: France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany, who raised Israeli flags and signs supporting Israel.

Lev HaOlam Dutch activist Carolina said: “We came down here to stand at Israel’s right and against the self-righteousness of the seventy countries who follow the farewell gift from Obama and John Kerry. The atmosphere here is wonderful, a lot of people, a thrilling sight! Am Israel Hai!”

Lev HaOlam founder Attorney Nati Rum said, “It’s heart-warming to see more and more people getting up and acting against these anti-Semitic decisions and the voices wishing to harm Israel.”

