web analytics
January 4, 2017 / 6 Tevet, 5777
News & Views
Sponsored Post
chantal-and-daughter Chantel, Loving Mother and Wife, Cancer Diagnosis….

Chantel fought for her family, now she fights for life!



Live Feed: Channel 20 – Israel Awaits Elor Azaria Verdict [video]

Printer-Ready Page Layout
Out the court awaiting the Elor Azaria verdict. Jan. 4, 2016

Out the court awaiting the Elor Azaria verdict. Jan. 4, 2016
Photo Credit: Channel 20 Screenshot


Jewish Press News Briefs

About the Author: JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

Current Top Story
Protester at IDF headquarters being taken away by police
Protesters Heat Up Atmosphere Outside As Military Judge Begins Verdict for IDF Sgt. Elor Azaria

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/news/breaking-news/live-feed-channel-20-israel-awaits-elor-azaria-verdict-video/2017/01/04/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: