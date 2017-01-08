Netanyahu Cuts Off UN $6 Million Allowance

'Israel will not support bodies that are acting against it as a result of UN sponsorship.'



UN General Assembly

Photo Credit: GovernmentZA



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night posted on his Facebook page: “Yesterday we officially announced to the United Nations that we will be cutting our annual contribution to the UN by six million dollars.” He added: “Israel will not support bodies that are acting against it as a result of UN sponsorship.”

“One of these organizations is UNRWA, which funds Palestinian textbooks that incite against Israel, deny Israel’s right to exist, and call the city of Tel Aviv ‘Tel al-Rabia,” Netanyahu explained.

“In two weeks I will receive recommendations from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for additional steps to take against the United Nations,” Netanyahu stated.

In 2016, the UN General Assembly adopted 20 resolutions against Israel and only 4 resolutions on the rest of the world combined: one each on Syria, Iran, North Korea and Crimea.

In 2015, the UN General Assembly adopting 20 anti-Israel resolutions and only 3 resolutions on the rest of the world combined.

David Israel

About the Author: David writes news at JewishPress.com.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: