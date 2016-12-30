UK PM Theresa May on Kerry’s Speech: It Is Inappropriate to Attack an Ally



John Kerry meets Theresa May July 2016

Photo Credit: US Department of State via Wikipedia



Secretary of State John Kerry has made yet another enemy with his distasteful speech Wednesday, UK Prime Minster Theresa May, whose spokesperson issued a statement Thursday saying “We do not believe that it is appropriate to attack the composition of the democratically elected government of an ally. The Government believes that negotiations will only succeed when they are conducted between the two parties, supported by the international community.”

“The British Government continues to believe that the only way to a lasting peace in the Middle East is through a two-state solution,” the Prime Minister’s message explained, adding, “We continue to believe that the construction of settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories is illegal, which is why we supported UN Security Council Resolution 2334 last week.”

“But we are also clear that the settlements are far from the only problem in this conflict,” she insisted, pointing out that “in particular, the people of Israel deserve to live free from the threat of terrorism, with which they have had to cope for too long.”

“We do not, therefore, believe that the way to negotiate peace is by focusing on only one issue, in this case the construction of settlements, when clearly the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians is so deeply complex,” the PM argued further.

Kerry, who appears to be in fighting mode this week, issued a blunt response to the woman he will soon only be able to see on social occasions: “We are surprised by the UK Prime Minister’s office statement given that Secretary Kerry’s remarks—which covered the full range of threats to a two state solution, including terrorism, violence, incitement and settlements—were in-line with the UK’s own longstanding policy and its vote at the United Nations last week.”

Forever unaware of the difference between quantity and quality, Kerry added: “We are grateful for the strongly supportive statements in response to Secretary Kerry’s speech from across the world, including Germany, France, Canada, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and others.”

According to the Guardian, May is seeking a close relationship with the Trump White House, especially since they share similar views on Brexit and immigration. UK ambassador to the US Sir Kim Darroch has said he hopes May and Trump will emulate the rapport between Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan.

About the Author: JNi.Media provides editors and publishers with high quality Jewish-focused content for their publications.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: