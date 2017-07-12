Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

IDF forces killed to terrorists in the Balata neighborhood of Palestinian Authority-controlled Jenin, early Wednesday morning.

The terrorists opened fire at the IDF troops and threw firebombs at them. The soldiers returned fire.

No soldiers were injured in the attack.

Two terrorists were killed and two were injured from the return fire. According to Arab sources, one was seriously wounded, and the other was moderate.

21 suspects were captured overnight, including 18 believed to have been involved in terror attacks.