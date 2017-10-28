Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot
Israeli judoka Tal Flicker after winning gold medal at IJF tournament in Abu Dhabi

Israel continues to bring in medals at the International Judo Federation Grand Slam Judo competition being held in Abu Dhabi, in the UAE.

Or Sasson won a bronze medal in the over 100 kilogram category.

Peter Paltchik won bronze in the under 100 kilogram category.

Tohar Butbul faced off and beat UAE’s Rashad Almashjari in the lightweight category, and the loser Almashjari refused to shake Butbul’s hand. Butbul won bronze.

Tal Flicker, as reported earlier, won a gold medal in the under 55 kilogram category.

Gili Cohen won bronze in the under 52 kilogram category.

In all cases, the UAE did not fly the Israeli flag or play the Israeli national anthen.

The judokas were also not allowed to display the Israeli flag on their uniforms.

The UAE continues to show poor sportsmanship and bad manners.

Jewish Press News Briefs
