As the delegitimization assaults against President Trump escalate following his various condemnations of the events and participants in Charlottesville, Florida, a group of Reform and Conservative rabbis have openly joined the battle.

The non-Orthodox clergy representing four progressive groups — the Central Conference of American Rabbis, the Rabbinical Assembly, the Reconstuctionist Rabbinical Association and the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism — announced they will not be participating in the traditional pre-High Holiday conference call with the President.

In their statement they said, “We have concluded that President Trump’s statements during and after the tragic events in Charlottesville are so lacking in moral leadership and empathy for the victims of racial and religious hatred that we cannot organize such a call this year.”

Even before Charlottesville, most non-Orthodox clergy were politically opposed Trump, strongly preferring to see a Democrat in office.

On the other side of the Trump divide, Rabbi Mark Dratch, executive Vice president at the (Orthodox) Rabbinical Council of America said his group had already addressed Charlottesville in their public statements and according to a NY Times report, Dratch wrote in an email, “We respect the office of the presidency and believe it is more effective to address questions and concerns directly with the White House.”