Photo Credit: Nina G via Flickr

There was no terror attack in Jerusalem on Sunday night, contrary to rumors that spread through social media around 9 PM on Sunday.

But you’d never have known it from the conflicting reports of violence near Ben-Yehuda Street or near the Central Bus Station.

A witness near Ben-Yehuda Street called and told JewishPress.com that people were screaming in the street, and that staff at the store she was in locked the doors to keep the terrorists out.

In the end, it turned out to be two Israeli taxi drivers fighting with each other on King George-Ben Hillel Street. Passions were inflamed. A soldier walking by thought it was a terror attack, and he fired into the air.

No one was injured in the incident, but passersby certainly were pretty terrified.

There are lot of police in the area, and people have begun to return to the streets.

The two taxi drivers and a passenger were arrested. The soldier was brought in for questioning about the incident, but not arrested.