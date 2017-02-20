One of the most comforting of fruits in the winter is the humble tomato. It is sweet and warmly acidic, and comforting. Therefore, I am featuring two recipes incorporating tomatoes.
One is a roasted pepper and tomato dip which I kept working at until I got to the point where I felt it was worthy of sharing with you. The other is a home-style appetizer, stuffed breakfast tomato, which is great for breakfast or brunch!
Still in all, I wanted to present a meal that although light would be complete. On that note, I include a hearty zucchini soup and a decadent dessert.
That dessert was complete luck (aka Divine Providence). We made a large Shabbos meal and had lots of leftover challah. That Sunday I chanced upon an old (pretty standard) custard recipe. I tweaked it up a bit and, using the described technique, developed the attached bread pudding recipe.
I really hope you enjoy!
Creamed Coconut and Zucchini Soup
Ingredients
1 tbsp Canola oil
3 medium zucchini, sliced thin
1 large Spanish onion, diced small
4 cloves garlic, minced
3 cups vegetable broth
1 cup coconut milk, thick part from can (don’t use clear liquid)
1 tbsp parsley, chopped
2 tsp salt
Pepper, for taste
Preparation Steps
- Coat bottom of pot with oil and heat.
- Add onion and salt to pot.
- Sauté onion until translucent.
- And garlic and sauté for 30 seconds.
- Add zucchini and parsley.
- Sauté for additional 2 minutes while stirring.
- Add vegetable broth.
- Bring to boil, then lower to a simmer and cook for another 15 minutes.
- Transfer contents to food processor and add coconut milk.
- Process until smooth.
- Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Reheat if needed and enjoy.
Breakfast Stuffed Tomato
Ingredients
1 Beefsteak tomato, firm
1 large egg
Salt and pepper
¼ cup shredded pizza cheese, optional
¼ tsp balsamic vinegar
½ tbsp chopped basil
Preparation Steps
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Slice off top third inch of tomato (to include tomato eye – the hard part at the top of the tomato.
- Hollow out a hole inside the tomato, large enough to fit in one egg.
- Lightly scrape out juice and seeds.
- Sprinkle some salt and pepper as well as basil all around tomato cavity.
- Drizzle balsamic vinegar in cavity while turning to coat entire cavity.
- Insert egg into hollowed hole.
- Sprinkle egg with a bit more salt and pepper on top of egg.
- Cover with removed slice of tomato.
- Bake for 25-30 minutes on lined sheet, until egg becomes white. Yellow should still be runny. (If you desire a hard egg, remove tomato top and bake for another 20 minutes, uncovered or until firm.)
- If you want to add cheese (as shown), remove tomato top, and sprinkle the desired amount of cheese and bake (uncovered) till melted.
Roasted Pepper And Tomato Dip
Ingredients
6 oz can tomato paste
2 tsp smoked paprika
½ lb button mushrooms
2 roasted skinned peppers
1 tbsp lemon juice/vinegar
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and julienned
¼ tsp cayenne pepper
2 tsp salt, preferably kosher salt
1 medium onion
4 garlic cloves
2 tsp cumin
1 tbsp capers
Preparation Steps
- Sauté onion until translucent and then add garlic and mushrooms and cook until well caramelized.
- Shut heat, add jalapeño to pan.
- Place all remaining ingredients, beside the oil in the food processor, and process till well combined (1-3 minutes).
- While processor is running, add oil in a thin steady stream.
- Turn on heat to medium.
- Add pepper mixture into the warmed pan, and stir all ingredients until well incorporated.
- Turn off heat and enjoy.
Decadent Bread/ Challah Pudding
Ingredients
1 large challah
1½ cups sugar
9 large eggs
2 tbsp vanilla extract
3 cups milk
1 bag chocolate chips
1 cup chopped walnuts
1 tsp salt
2 tsp lemon juice
Preparation Steps
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Mix all liquid ingredients together with sugar and salt.
- Cube bread into (approximately) ¾ inch pieces.
- Pour well mixed liquid mixture on bread. Squeeze bread down, allowing it to absorb all the liquid.
- Mix entire mixture so all ingredients are evenly distributed.
- Line a 9×13 pan with parchment paper.
- Pour entire mixture into lined pan.
- Bake for approximately 1 hour, until nicely browned on top.