Photo Credit: Avi Ohayon / GPO

His Excellency

António Guterres

Secretary General

United Nations General Assembly



Dear Secretary General Guterres,



I am so sorry that Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to take your phone calls. For some reason, Netanyahu has it in his mind that the UN Has been assisting Hamas and is devoted to demonizing Israel in all its associated organizations.



One clue is that you failed to condemn the Hamas attack only doing so under pressure, and only after several months decided that there was enough evidence to investigate Hamas rape gangs. I’m sure that Netanyahu expected great things from two UN experts on torture Alice Jill Edwards and Morris Tidball-Bin raising the issue with Hamas authorities.



I would also imagine that Netanyahu is angry with UNWRA because many of its officials and teachers worked with or were Hamas operatives. I guess it’s difficult to answer the phone from a person whose organization allowed Hamas representatives to attend and participate in official UN sessions.



It is also clear that Netanyahu won’t take your calls because the UN ICJ is trying Israel for committing a genocide, when Hamas is the party that openly called for genocide and that has threatened more attacks and whose Oct. 7, 2023 attack was as genocidal as any attack since WWII. I believe that Netanyahu sees charges of genocide as equivalent to blaming Jews for the Holocaust, something that Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has repeatedly done. I’m sure Abbas answered the phone when you called him out on this.



Then there are the special UN rapporteurs harvested from the international sewer of Jew hatred whose non- stop investigations into Jewish criminality have endeared them to Israel’s leaders and Jews everywhere.



I would suggest that you keep trying to phone Prime Minister Netanyahu, maybe next time don’t call him collect.



Respectfully yours,



Larry Shapiro,