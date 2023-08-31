Photo Credit:

We have the most right-wing, proudly Jewish, sovereignty-in-Judea & Samaria-supportive government we ever will have, and even this government can’t do anything to stop the terror war against us and the illegal Palestinian Authority land grab in Area C of Judea & Samaria.

Why? Because this government is not making the one policy change necessary to allow the IDF to end the terror war against us.

And what is that one thing?

To finally implement a policy based on reality, recognizing that the Palestinian Authority is an enemy entity for its non-stop support of terror to kill Jews and destroy the Jewish state of Israel.

That is the one change necessary.

Once that change is made, Israel would stop transferring money to the Palestinian Authority, and calling upon world governments to stop funding the Palestinian Authority. Without this funding, the Palestinian Authority would have no money to continue funding the terror war against us.

In addition, the IDF would no longer go after individual terrorists, which achieves nothing, rather, the IDF would be given the order to take down the whole senior leadership of all terror organizations, including the Palestinian Authority, and remove all weapons in the hands of terrorists in Judea & Samaria.

I know it is a pipe dream, and the world would scream bloody murder at Israel for implementing such a policy, but this simple truth must be repeated loud and clear for at least the Jewish people to wake up to the dangerous deception we live with day after day. Only after we repeat this message enough will our “leaders” stop ignoring this reality and demand this step as well.

As we approach the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Oslo accords, it is imperative that this fact no longer be ignored.

The Palestinian Authority is our enemy and it is an absolute travesty that it is not treated as such.

The Palestinian Authority has been an enemy since day one, close to 30 years ago. Yet, too many of our Jewish and Israeli leaders, political, communal and organizational, continue to ignore this basic fact.

Soon after the Oslo accords were signed in September, 1993, Palestinian Authority leader, and arch-terrorist, Yasser Arafat gave a speech in a Johannesburg mosque, on May 10, 1994, literally calling for a “jihad” to liberate Jerusalem.

He then explained that the Oslo peace agreement with Israel was only a tactical step to be reversed. A recording of this speech made it to the Israeli news at the time, creating a political firestorm, yet did not stop the blind leaders of Israel from continuing to pursue their dream of “peace” with this Jew-hating terrorist, who admitted that the Oslo peace accords was a trojan horse to destroy the Jewish state of Israel. This speech was even reported upon in the Washington Post at the time. (Below is the audio recording of that speech with English subtitles.)

This speech did not deviate one iota from Arafat’s “phased strategy” approach adopted by the PLO in 1974 to eliminate Israel. Hence, from day one, the Oslo Accords, and the Palestinian Authority, were a step in their overall plan for Israel’s destruction. He did not sign the Oslo Accords with the intent to make “peace”.

I was one of those people in 1993 protesting on the streets of Israel for our leaders to stop the dangerous Oslo accords, but to no avail.

People delude themselves into thinking that Mahmoud Abbas, or some of the younger generation of Palestinian Authority leaders are better, and more interested in peace.

However, all one has to do is go over the Palestinian Authority television programs and their internationally funded educational programs to see that through this day, they continue to preach, and teach, about destroying Israel and killing Jews.

Our leaders have been ignoring this basic fact since the Palestinian Authority was established and they unfortunately continue to ignore it.

Jews have been murdered, and continue to be attacked in daily terror attacks, with the full support of the Palestinian Authority, for close to 30 years. Not only do our “leaders” ignore that the Palestinian Authority is our enemy, our leaders continue to give funds to the Palestinian Authority! The Jewish state of Israel is literally funding our enemy to kill us!

I ask you, how are we supposed to stop terror supported by the Palestinian Authority if we fund the Palestinian Authority supporting terror?

This is in addition to Jewish organizations supporting the US government, and other countries, giving funding to the Palestinian Authority, and to UNRWA, which also educated Arab Muslim children in Judea, Samaria and Gaza, to destroy Israel and kill Jews.

The IDF can’t end the growing terror war against us so long as we continue to fund the Palestinian Authority, and ignore, that it is an enemy entity.

Even worse, with Jew-hating antisemitism growing across Western countries, no Jewish leader can be trusted to “fight antisemitism”, when they literally support giving money to the biggest antisemitic organization today, the Palestinian Authority!

Everyone knows that the Palestinian Authority gives funding to terrorists and their families, a program that even US Congress recognizes as “pay to slay”:

“To counter the “pay to slay” programs, Congressman Lamborn introduced the bipartisan Taylor Force Act, which Congress passed in 2018. The bill aimed at finally eliminating these terrorist initiatives on behalf of the PA by severely restricting their access to U.S. non-humanitarian aid.“

Is there no bigger sign of actual Jew-hating antisemitism than paying terrorists for killing Jews? Yet, our leaders and Jewish organizations ignore this fact, and in essence, support the funding of terrorists.

I wish this reality was just a story from a book on the Polish town of Chelm, but it’s not, it’s our reality.

Now, let’s take a step back to understand why the Palestinian Authority is our enemy since day one, and remains so today.

First of all, the Palestinian Authority is the name for the terrorist Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) whitewashed into an internationally recognized political entity.

The PLO was created in 1964 during the Arab League Summit in Cairo with the sole purpose to “liberate Palestine” through armed struggle while seeking to destroy the existence of the Jewish state of Israel.

In 1964, Judea, Samaria were under Jordanian occupation, while Gaza was under Egyptian occupation. So, when the PLO stated their purpose to “liberate Palestine” in 1964 they were not referring to Judea and Samaria, since no Jews lived there at the time. They were referring to destroying the rest of Israel – Tel Aviv, Haifa, Acre, Bear Sheva, Ashkelon, Tiberias, Jerusalem etc.

According to the narrative we are fed today, that Judea & Samaria belongs to the “Palestinian Arabs”, that the PLO charter would have also called to liberate those lands, but it did not include liberating Judea, Samaria from Jordan or Gaza from Egypt, it only called to liberate the areas ruled by the Jewish state of Israel.

Not only that, but as Article 24 of the PLO charter states: “This Organization does not exercise any regional sovereignty over the West Bank in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the Gaza Strip or the Himmah Area. Its activities will be on the national popular level in the liberational, organizational, political and financial fields.”

Hence, it is clear from day one, in 1964, that the sole intent of the PLO, which then morphed into the Palestinian Authority, was the destruction of the Jewish state of Israel via a terror campaign, no connection to the “occupation” or “apartheid”, since no Jews were living in Judea & Samaria in 1964!

The PLO was the most deadly Jew-hating terror organization for decades, targeting all Jews, all over the world.

As detailed on the ADL website:

The PLO was responsible for scores of acts of terrorism from its creation, resulting in the deaths of thousands of civilians. Among the infamous attacks conducted by the PLO are: the murder of 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games; the killing of 21 schoolchildren at Ma’alot in 1974; the death of 35 people and wounding of 85 in an attack on Israeli tourist buses along the Haifa-Tel Aviv coastal highway in 1978; the hijacking of the Achille Lauro cruise ship in 1985 and the murder of disabled American Jewish passenger Leon Klinghoffer. The PLO also launched terrorist and guerrilla attacks against Israel from Jordan — until they were ousted by King Hussein in September 1972 — and from Lebanon — until they were ousted by Israel in 1982.

When their terror campaign did not succeed, they changed their startegy.

As Efraim Karsh wrote in “Arafat’s Grand Strategy,” Middle East Quarterly, (Spring 2004):

“When [Yasser] Arafat began his “armed struggle” back in the mid-1960s, he took inspiration from the example of Algeria: a war of national liberation that had succeeded in the space of a few years in defeating a colonial power. When he failed to replicate this model, owing in part to the low level of national consciousness among the Palestinians and Israel’s effective counterinsurgency measures, the PLO adopted the “phased strategy.” This strategy, dating from June 1974, has served as the PLO’s guiding principle ever since. It stipulates that the Palestinians should seize whatever territory Israel is prepared or compelled to cede to them and use it as a springboard for further territorial gains until achieving the “complete liberation of Palestine.”

The 1993 Oslo Accords was then an implementation of this phased strategy.

The sad irony is, that in the year 1993, Yassar Arafat was a pariah, ignored by world leaders as well as by his own Arab leaders. Why? Because he supported Saddam Hussein in his invasion of Kuwait. All world leaders hated him for that, and he became a nobody on the world stage.

Unfortunately, Shimon Peres and his staff, led by Yossi Beilin, brought Yassar Arafat back to life with the Oslo Accords.

Even sadder? This was totally against Israeli law, as Israeli law at the time made it illegal for any Israeli to talk with representatives of the Palestinian Authority.

The disastrous 1993 Oslo Accords then whitewashed the arch-terrorist Yassar Arafat and his Palestinian Liberation terrorist organization and turned them into the Palestinian Authority, then recognized as such by the world.

Interestingly, Israeli cabinet protocals discussing the Oslo accords 30 years ago were just released to the public, and it records Ehud Barak, who was Chief of Staff at the time, warning that the Oslo Accords would be dangerous for Israel, “that there are holes in it bigger than Swiss cheese, and that it would harm the security of the state.”

How sad.

30 years ago Israeli leaders ignored the facts that Yassar Arafat and the Oslo Accords would create an enemy entity within our ancestral and Biblical homeland. Today as well, our leaders ignore that the Palestinian Authority is an enemy, and innocent Jews pay the price with our lives every single day.

Nothing the IDF can do against individual terrorists will stop the terror war against Jews so long as this fact is ignored.

We must declare the Palestinian Authority an enemy ASAP.