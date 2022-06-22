Governor

In the Democratic primary race for Governor of New York, we endorse Congressman Tom Suozzi over the Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, who served as Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s lieutenant governor and succeeded him last year upon his resignation.

Advertisement



Since replacing Gov. Cuomo, Gov. Hochul has been a major disappointment. At a time when crime was spiraling out of control, she was missing in action, absorbed instead in the fight over the ill-conceived no-cash bail policy. The many calls for her to exercise her authority to rein in out-of-control progressive district attorneys also fell on deaf ears.

Instead of aspiring to the role of problem-solver, Gov. Hochul seems more interested in burnishing her progressive credentials in order to curry favor with what she believes is her political base. How else does one explain her initial choice of a notoriously “woke” politician to be her lieutenant governor – who soon resigned after being indicted on allegations of past criminal activity that even superficial vetting would have discovered.

We are also dismayed by her apathetic stance on a significant issue for our community: the proposed Department of Education regulations imposing curriculum requirements on yeshivas. Recently asked about this, she expressed tentative interest but said there was little she could do because she doesn’t have jurisdiction over the education department. Yet governors have been known to use their “bully pulpit” to advocate for positions about which they feel strongly but over which they lack control.

Nor is this the only example of equivocation on her part. Another example is her on again/off again position on congestion pricing and gun control. Granted, these are not simple topics, and reasonable people can differ. But her posture of being for something before being against it – and vice versa – is a bit hard to take.

The contrast between Governor Hochul and Congressman Tom Suozzi is striking. To be sure, he sometimes touts his progressive values a bit too much for our liking, and he is a little too hesitant about the need for an all-out war on crime. Nevertheless, he has a well-earned reputation as a pragmatic problem solver, generally getting positive reviews over his service as mayor of Glen Cove, New York and as County Executive of Nassau County. Additionally, he has gone out of his way to criticize the new yeshiva education guidelines. He does not buy into the notion of “one size fits all.” It sounds very much like he’s ready to use his bully pulpit to protect our schools.

Between Gov. Hochul and Congressman Suozzi, the choice of the latter for the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in November is clear.

In the Republican party primary race we endorse Congressman Lee Zeldin over Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani, and Harry Wilson. Although there are shades of policy differences among the four, by and large they agree that the Hochul policies on the core issues of rampant crime, oppressive taxation, out of control spending, loopy energy policy, wokeism in the schools, cancel culture, critical race theory, and similar aspects of the progressive social agenda must be done away with.

What does significantly differentiate them from one another is their chance of defeating the Democratic candidate in November.

In this regard, both Rob Astorino and Harry Wilson have lost major elections, and Andrew Giuliani has never run for public office before. On the other hand, Congressman Zeldin has had impressive successes in beating long odds to win elections. Given the overwhelming Democratic numerical superiority over Republicans in New York State, this must be a key consideration.

Even more so, however, as he demonstrated in the debates, Zeldin has the passion, the smarts, and the experience in government to be able to implement the plans he talks about.

In summation, Lee Zeldin is our Republican choice for the general election in November.

Lieutenant Governor

Democratic Primary: Antonio Delgado

Republican Primary: There is no Republican primary for Lieutenant Governor

New York State Senate

District 23: Jessica Scarcella-Spanton

District 4: Edward Flood (Republican Primary)

District 24: David Weprin (Democratic Primary) has been stalwart on Jewish issues and deserves our community’s support.

District 28: Andrew Hevesi (Democratic Primary)

District 29: Alicia Hyndman (Democratic Primary)

District 30: Steven Raga (Democratic Primary)

District 33: Clyde Vanel (Democratic Primary)

District 35: Jeffrion Aubry (Democratic Primary)

District 37: Jim Magee (Democratic Primary)

District 40: Ron Kim (Democratic Primary)

District 43: Brian Cunningham (Democratic Primary)

District 50: Paddy O’Sullivan (Democratic Primary)

District 51: Erik Frankel (Democratic Primary)

District 54: Erik Dilan (Democratic Primary)

District 55: Latrice Walker (Democratic Primary)

District 57: Olanike Alabi (Democratic Primary

District 58: Hercules Reid (Democratic Primary

District 60: Nikki Lucas (Democratic Primary)

District 61: Charles Fall (Democratic Primary)

District 63: Paul Ciurcina (Republican Primary)

District 66: Deborah Glick (Democratic Primary)

District 70: Delsenia Glover (Democratic Primary)

District 71: Al Taylor (Democratic Primary), respected religious leader, reputation for trustworthiness, efficiency and getting things done.

District 72: Manny De Los Santos(Democratic Primary)

District 73: Adam Roberts (Democratic Primary)

District 75: Tony Simone (Democratic Primary)

District 76: Rebecca Seawright (Democratic Primary). A vocal supporter of Israel, strong on Jewish issues, carrying hate bill in Albany.

District 78: Jose Rivera (Democratic Primary)

District 81: Jeffrey Dinowitz (Democratic Primary). Strong supporter of Israel, being challenged by AOC follower.

District 82: Michael Benedetto (Democratic Primary)

District 84: Alberto Torres(Democratic Primary)

District 86: Yudelka Tapia (Democratic Primary)

District 92: Tom Abinanti (Democratic Primary), outspoken in support of Israel.

District 95: Dana Levenberg (Democratic Primary), outspoken about anti-Jewish bias.

District 103: Kevin Cahill (Democratic Primary)

District 111:Justin Chaires (Democratic Primary)

District 111: Joseph Mastroianni (Republican Primary)

District 116: Scott Gray (Republican Primary)

District 123: Robin Alpaugh (Democratic Primary)

District Leader (Democratic Party Primary)

AD 43: Edu Hermelyn

Sarana Purcell

AD 48: Pinchas Ringel

Male District Leader State Committee

AD 53: Tommy Torres

AD 56: Kenesha Traynham-Cooper

AD 57: Renee Collymore

AD 58: Esther Debbie Louis

Kevin Parker

AD 59: Roxane Persaud

Surrogate’s Court (Democratic Party Primary)

Manhattan Civil Court Judge Hilary Gingold, has broad experience in the law and a background in social work and as pro bono counsel for those who can’t afford a lawyer. She attends religious services at the Chabad synagogue on the Upper East Side and at the Park East Synagogue.

U.S. Congress (Democratic Party Primary)

3rd Congressional District (Chicago): City Alderman Gilbert Villegas, a staunch supporter of Israel, opposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders and J Street.