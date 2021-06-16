Below is a list of candidates endorsed
by The Jewish Press for the June 22nd Primary Election

 

Mayor of the City of New York: Eric Adams

Borough President, the Bronx: Fernando Cabrera

Borough President, Brooklyn: Robert Cornegy

Judge of the Civil Court: Brooklyn – County wide: Charles Finkelstein

Surrogate Judge: Brooklyn – County wide: Esther Dweynie Paul

 

NYC Council: Queens 29th Council District
Rego Park, Forest Hills, Kew Gardens and Richmond Hill
Avi Cyperstein

 

NYC Council: Brooklyn 39th Council District
Park Slope, Carrol Gardens, Gowanus, Kensington, Borough Park
Bridget Rein

 

NYC Council: Brooklyn 40th Council District
Flatbush, Ditmas Park, Lefferts Gardens, East Flatbush
Josue Pierre

 

NYC Council: Brooklyn 45th Council District
East Flatbush, Flatlands, Midwood, Remsen Village
Farah Louis

 

NYC Council: Brooklyn 46th Council District
Bergen Beach, Canarsie, Flatlands, Georgetown, Gerritsen Beach, Marine Park, Mill Basin, Sheepshead Bay
Donald J. Cranston

 

NYC Council: Brooklyn 47th Council District
Coney Island, Sea Gate, Gravesend, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach
Ari Kagan

 

NYC Council: Brooklyn 48th Council District
Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach, Sheepshead Bay, Homecrest, Trump Village, Luna Park, Brightwater Towers and Midwood.
Binyomin Bendet

 

NYC Council: Staten Island 50th Council District – DEMOCRAT
Willowsbrook, Manor Heights, Todt Hil, (mostly central Staten Island)
Sal Albanese

 

NYC Council: Staten Island 50th Council District – REPUBLICAN
Willowsbrook, Manor Heights, Todt Hill, (mostly central Staten Island)
Marko Kepi

Editorial Board
