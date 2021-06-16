Below is a list of candidates endorsed

by The Jewish Press for the June 22nd Primary Election

Advertisement



Mayor of the City of New York: Eric Adams

Borough President, the Bronx: Fernando Cabrera

Borough President, Brooklyn: Robert Cornegy

Judge of the Civil Court: Brooklyn – County wide: Charles Finkelstein

Surrogate Judge: Brooklyn – County wide: Esther Dweynie Paul

NYC Council: Queens 29th Council District

Rego Park, Forest Hills, Kew Gardens and Richmond Hill

Avi Cyperstein

NYC Council: Brooklyn 39th Council District

Park Slope, Carrol Gardens, Gowanus, Kensington, Borough Park

Bridget Rein

NYC Council: Brooklyn 40th Council District

Flatbush, Ditmas Park, Lefferts Gardens, East Flatbush

Josue Pierre

NYC Council: Brooklyn 45th Council District

East Flatbush, Flatlands, Midwood, Remsen Village

Farah Louis

NYC Council: Brooklyn 46th Council District

Bergen Beach, Canarsie, Flatlands, Georgetown, Gerritsen Beach, Marine Park, Mill Basin, Sheepshead Bay

Donald J. Cranston

NYC Council: Brooklyn 47th Council District

Coney Island, Sea Gate, Gravesend, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach

Ari Kagan

NYC Council: Brooklyn 48th Council District

Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach, Sheepshead Bay, Homecrest, Trump Village, Luna Park, Brightwater Towers and Midwood.

Binyomin Bendet

NYC Council: Staten Island 50th Council District – DEMOCRAT

Willowsbrook, Manor Heights, Todt Hil, (mostly central Staten Island)

Sal Albanese

NYC Council: Staten Island 50th Council District – REPUBLICAN

Willowsbrook, Manor Heights, Todt Hill, (mostly central Staten Island)

Marko Kepi