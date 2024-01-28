Photo Credit: screenshot

Some desperate families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas have begun blocking the aid trucks delivering supplies to Hamas.

Despite promises by the Biden administration that the aid would not go to Hamas, videos show Hamas making off with the materials.

While Hamas supporters in America are blocking ambulances and school buses to demand that Israel stop attacking the terrorist group (a demand that they falsely claim is a ‘ceasefire’), families held hostage by Hamas are blocking supplies to Hamas.

Hundreds of protesters were set on Friday to descend on the Kerem Shalom border crossing to block humanitarian aid from entering the Gaza Strip for the third day in a row. The protesters, including some families of hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza, are demanding that all aid be cut off until some 136 remaining captives are freed. On Wednesday, the protesters from the “Order 9” movement demanded that “no aid goes through until the last of the abductees returns, no equipment be transferred to the enemy.” Traffic officials said that dozens of trucks turned around and drove away from Kerem Shalom due to Wednesday’s protest.

The protesters have plenty of support inside Israel.

The Mothers of Combat Soldiers foundation announced that hundreds attempted to block convoys of aid entering the Gaza Strip, saying that they are doing so to “help our fighting sons come out victorious in Gaza. “Any aid to Hamas must be conditioned with disarming its forces and returning all hostages,” member of the organization Hana Giat, whose husband and two sons are fighting in Gaza, said. “We are here to block Hamas’s logistical re-supply points.” Protesters were seen carrying signs reading, “humanitarian aid is killing IDF soldiers.” This comes after IDF soldiers were pictured alongside graffiti on a Gaza wall, reading: “Humanitarian aid = coffins,” last week. The IDF said the incident was being probed. Protesters set up tents near the border, sending a message that they are prepared for a long stay and that “no aid goes through until the final hostage returns.”

And the Biden administration is not happy.

According to Kann reporter Amichai Stein, in response to the hostage families blocking the entry of the trucks, the Biden administration informed Israel that the Kerem Shalom crossing must remain open [for humanitarian aid] and operate as usual.

The Biden administration won’t stop pro-Hamas protests shutting down airports and roads, but demands that Israel shut down anti-Hamas protests.

The New York Times headlined its coverage as “Widening Mideast Crisis: Families of Israeli Hostages Protest at Border Crossing to Block Aid to Gaza.”

Yes, it’s the protesting families of hostages that are really widening this crisis.

Photos from the crossing on Thursday showed a small group of demonstrators holding signs with the faces of hostages on them. The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum, the group representing the relatives of Israeli hostages abducted to Gaza in the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attacks, said that the aim of Thursday’s protest was “stopping aid to Hamas until all hostages return.” “Our soldiers are fighting in Gaza and we are giving supplies to Hamas,” Danny Elgarat, whose 69-year-old brother, Itzik, was kidnapped from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, said in an interview on Israeli television. “It’s just not acceptable that soldiers are putting themselves at risk fighting in Gaza, and the terrorists they’re fighting are getting fuel and food from us,” said Mr. Elgarat, who said he participated in a protest at the border on Wednesday. Kerem Shalom is one of two border crossings through which aid enters Gaza; most of it transits through the Rafah crossing with Egypt. Relatives of hostages believe that stopping aid from reaching Gaza will raise pressure on Hamas to release the hostages. Mr. Elgarat said in the interview that Hamas militants steal humanitarian supplies that get into Gaza and that civilians get only “the leftovers,” a common view in Israel. Hamas officials have denied diverting humanitarian aid.

There are actually plenty of videos and testimonies from people in Gaza showing that Hamas is making off with the aid.

Aid to Gaza is aid to Hamas. Period.

{Reposted from FrontPAgeMag}