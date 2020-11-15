Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Out Of One’s Box
‘All May Enter the Heichal to Build, Repair…’
(Eruvin 105a)

 

Advertisement

A blemished kohen and a non-kohen may not go beyond the mizbe’ach in the courtyard of the Beis HaMikdash. Also, a tamei person is forbidden under penalty of kares from entering the Temple courtyard.

 

Two Conflicting Baraisos

Our Gemara cites a baraisa that states that anyone may enter the Beis HaMikdash to make repairs or remove tumah. Preferably, a kohen should perform these tasks; however, if there is no kohen available, a levi or a yisrael may enter and perform them. This baraisa indicates that a tahor yisrael is preferred over a tamei kohen.

Rav Kahana cites another baraisa that states if there are no unblemished kohanim available to make the necessary repairs, a blemished kohen should make them, and if there are no tahor kohanim available, a tamei kohen should make them. This baraisa indicates that a tamei kohen is preferred over a tahor yisrael.

 

Resolution

The Yad Dovid (novella ad.loc.) suggests reconciling these two baraisos as follows: The first baraisa refers to entering the Heichal whereas the second baraisa refers to entering the Kodesh Kodashim. With regard to entering the Heichal, a tahor yisrael is preferred over a tamei kohen because the sin of entering the Beis HaMikdash while tamei carries the penalty of kares.

With regard to the Kodesh Kodashim, a tamei kohen is preferred over a tahor yisrael. Why? Because no one – not even if he’s tahor – is allowed to enter the Kodesh Kodashim except on Yom Kippur. There is an exception for making repairs in the Kodesh Kodashim, but since normally both a tamei kohen and a tahor yisrael are barred from the Kodesh Kodashim on penalty of death, the death penalty ceases to be a relevant factor in terms of who should enter, so we send in a tamei kohen because a kohen is imbued with more sanctity.

 

How Were The Repairs Done

The Mishnah (Middos 4:5) states that repairmen were not permitted to walk into the Kodesh Kodashim. Rather, they were lowered from the roof in boxes. The Rambam (Hilchos Beis HaBechirah 7:23) states that boxes were used when repairing the Heichal as well. However, he writes that if it wasn’t feasible to make the necessary repairs standing in a box, they were allowed to enter normally.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleBeware The Bulldozers
Next articleArab Hatzalah Ambulance Shot on Emergency Call
Rabbi Yaakov Klass
Rabbi Yaakov Klass is chairman of the Presidium of the Rabbinical Alliance of America; rav of Congregation K’hal Bnei Matisyahu in Flatbush, Brooklyn; and Torah Editor of The Jewish Press. He can be contacted at yklass@jewishpress.com and Rabbi@igud.us.
Loading Facebook Comments ...