On the first day of Iyar a great “Triple Celebration” took place. The celebration was for those who learned three chapters of Rambam each day – the conclusion of the 42nd cycle; the celebration for those who learned one chapter each day – the conclusion of the 14th cycle, and the celebration for those who learned the Rambam’s Sefer HaMitzvos (in parallel with the three-chapter-a-day schedule).

How to Learn Daily Rambam:

Those capable follow a three-chapter-per-day schedule, completing the Mishneh Torah in slightly less than one year. For those unable to study three chapters every day, the Rebbe suggested a parallel track at a more modest pace of one chapter daily, which lasts nearly three years. For those who find even that too difficult, the Rebbe instituted yet a third track. Paralleling the three-chapter-per-day regimen by learning daily about the same commandments being studied there in detail, this one explores Maimonides’ significantly shorter Sefer HaMitzvot (“Book of Commandments”), concluding all 613 mitzvot each year.

The Mishneh Torah was not written only for great Torah scholars. The Rambam writes that he composed it in a clear, unambiguous style for all Jews – “k’katan k’gadol” – “for the small as for the great.”

These are some benefits one derives from learning Rambam:

It’s (Relatively) Quick!

When the Rebbe initiated the campaign in the spring of 1984, he recommended studying either three chapters daily or one chapter a day. While committing to study three chapters daily may seem daunting, studying one chapter a day is a much more manageable option.

You’ll Connect with Thousands of Fellow Learners.

In a talk launching the campaign, the Rebbe stressed that studying one topic in tandem with thousands of others connects everyone to one another – and to G-d. In addition, the Rebbe established the third track – learning Sefer HaMitzvot, which is even more accessible. Thus, everyone is included.

You’ll Master “the Entire Torah.”

This is no small feat. Even seasoned scholars who study Talmud for hours each day do not necessarily have a comprehensive knowledge of all of the laws of the Torah. But by studying Rambam, one gains knowledge of the entire corpus of Torah law, achieving the goal of knowing “the entire Torah.”

You’ll Gain More Torah Knowledge Each Day.

Learning Torah is so essential that it is equated to all other mitzvot. Whether you simply read through the daily portion or spend time plumbing its depth, you’ll make sure your day is grounded in Torah learning.

You’ll Help Bring Moshiach.

The unity of Torah and Klal Yisrael will greatly hasten the coming of Moshiach, as the Rambam quotes at the end of his sefer: “… And the world will be full with the knowledge of Hashem as the waters cover the sea.”