Bentzy got out of his car and surveyed the damage. He could not believe this had happened to him. A novice behind the wheel, he had been extra careful as he backed out of his parking spot, ever so slowly. Somehow, he hadn’t paid enough attention to the car parked nearby… The boom of the impact still resounded in his ears.

It seemed the car had taken serious damage to its bumper. Bentzy was in a panic. What was he to do? He looked around, but did not see the driver. He waited a couple of minutes, simultaneously hoping he would arrive, while hoping he would not… It was not a very comfortable situation to deal with. Time was ticking, but the driver was nowhere in sight. Bentzy took out a scrap of paper, jotted down his phone number and wrote, “Sorry, I bumped into your car. Please call me so we can discuss payment for the damages.”

Later that morning, Bentzy’s phone rang. It was the owner of that vehicle. Bentzy apologized profusely and assured him he would pay every last penny of the repair. “Let me know how much it will cost,” he said.

“Yes,” the man replied, “I was at the repair shop already. It will be $2,200.”

Bentzy was shocked into silence. He hadn’t expected anywhere near such a number!

Money was always tight, but with the house he was in the process of purchasing, his budget had grown ever more emaciated. There was simply no way he could come up with $2,200 now! It took him a moment to collect his thoughts. Then Bentzy gathered his courage and asked, “Would you mind waiting two-three days as I figure this out?”

The driver was understanding. His car was still drivable, albeit less-than-beautiful. He could wait a couple of days.

Bentzy thanked him and promised to be in touch. His heart was heavy as he thought of the implications of his tiny careless move… Hashem, he pleaded, help me figure this out!

For the rest of the day, his new expense was at the forefront of his mind. He checked his bank accounts and made calculations. Should he place it on his credit card even though he had no idea how he would repay it? Should he call a friend whom he had once lent money to and ask for a favor in return? Or perhaps he should reach out to his brother to bail him out? But Bentzy was inhibited by pride. And responsibility.

At a loss, he decided he must strengthen his faith. Hashem knows my predicament, he thought to himself. He will take care of me. His imagination ran wild with all sorts of windfalls he might strike, all sorts of ways he could see himself out of this puzzle.

Mincha that afternoon included a heartfelt plea for a quick, workable solution.

The next morning, Bentzy was surprised to see the driver’s number on his phone. He hesitated before picking up. Why is he harassing me? he thought, annoyed. Can’t he wait a day or two like we discussed? But he answered courteously. He figured open communication was only right, even if payment had to wait.

“You’re a very lucky man,” the driver said.

“Lucky?”

“Yeah, you won’t believe what just happened to me!” the driver continued. “I was parked in the same parking lot as yesterday. A truck came driving past and didn’t notice my car. He crashed right into it. The car was totaled.”

It took Bentzy a moment to grasp what the man was telling him.

“We had a full police report. I got a temporary car and am waiting for the truck driver’s insurance to work out a replacement vehicle…

“So, you’re off the hook!” he concluded with a smile in his voice.

Bentzy was amazed. Of all the scenarios he had envisioned, this resolution was far more creative and far simpler. How calm life can be when we take a back seat and watch as Hashem steers us in the right direction! After all, whichever way we turn, the wheel is in His hands!