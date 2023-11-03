Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Many are asking what should we do now for Israel.

Here are some suggestions based on directives of the Rebbe in similar situations.

Advertisement





Not to despair.

First and foremost, do not despair or be confused. We must know that despite the impending danger, we are the children of the Almighty, and He is our Father. He watches over and guards every one of the children of Israel.

Strengthen bitachon.

We must bolster our trust that the future will surely be good, both for the entire people of Israel and for each individual. The teaching of our Rebbes is well-known: “Tracht Gut Vet Zain Gut – Think good, and it will be good.” Positive thinking creates and “downloads” a positive reality, visibly and tangibly.

Thank Hashem.

Over the years, the Rebbe spoke about the need to thank Hashem for the miracles He has performed for us. Through this, Hashem “gives and gives again,” and the publicizing of miracles will hasten the ultimate miracle of the great redemption.

Do mivtzoim, spreading the light of Yiddishkeit.

The entire people of Israel are like one body, and the actions and well-being of one limb assist in the health and strengthening of all other limbs. Therefore, we must strengthen and do mivtzoim, going above and beyond the norm, especially in strengthening the mitzvah of tefillin. As it says: “And the nations of the world will see that G-d’s name is upon you and they will fear you.” The Talmud (Brachos 57 a) explains that this means tefillin. Similarly, the observance of Shabbos candles and of mezuzah.

Say Tehillim.

Recite three chapters of Tehillim every day. The Rebbe did not say which chapters. The Rebbe suggested that in addition to the three chapters, we should also say chapter 150. Instead of fasting, the Rebbe suggested giving tzedakah (the value of two, or preferably three, meals) for the strengthening of Torah scholars or Torah institutions.

Children’s rallies.

Organize gatherings for children encompassing Torah study, tefillah, and tzedakah, based on the verse: “Out of the mouths of babies and infants You have established strength… to still the enemy and the avenger.”

Increase Torah.

Strengthen and increase Torah study and the observance of the mitzvos, which are the true defense of the people of Israel. Seize the general awakening to reinforce and encourage further dedication to Torah and mitzvos.

Letter in a sefer Torah.

Every boy and girl should acquire a letter in a Torah scroll of the children of Israel. Those who reach the age of bar or bat mitzvah and above should buy a letter in the sefer Torah haklali. Register as many soldiers as possible even if they do not know about it.

Daven for Moshiach.

Cry out and seek the true and complete redemption. Stir up the difficulties of exile and cry out, “Ad Mosai?” Daven for the coming of Mashiach.

Focus on simcha.

Daven and do mitzvos out of joy – “Serve G-d with joy.” Joy breaks barriers, especially the barriers of exile, as the chassidic explanation states: “Ki Besimcho – through joy – seitzeiu – you will go out” of galus. Imminently. Now.