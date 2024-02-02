Photo Credit: Courtesy

Shalom to you from Israel where mid-year report cards are being distributed at every school.

In many schools in the north and the south, school staff did not know what they should write for students who were evacuated from their homes, whose families were seriously impacted by the war, and whose routine was turned upside down by the terrorists.

One example of the special evaluations that school children in Israel have received in recent days is a “Certificate of Heroism.” At the Ort Yeshiva in Kiryat Shmona, each student received a personalized certificate similar to the one received by Shimon Cohen (pictured) with the following words:

“With a hug and sending strength, we are glad to award to our beloved student a certificate of heroism for the heroism you have displayed in the course of the war known as ‘Iron Swords.’ You have demonstrated so much strength in coping with a new and complex situation. You are mature and responsible, helpful to your younger siblings with a sense of humor and optimistic outlook, and have started new hobbies! We are very proud of you, and your family and your school are too.”

And, at the bottom, three more words were added: “Am Yisrael Chai!”

May all of us merit to complete this test and this trial with an outstanding evaluation, with joy and with confidence as we look toward the future.

Translation by Yehoshua Siskin.