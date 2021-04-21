Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Vol. LXXII No. 17 5781

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

April 23, 2021 – 11 Iyar 5781

7:25 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 8:29 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 8:57 NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Acharei Mot-Kedoshim

Weekly Haftara: Ha’lo Ki’venei Kushiyim (Amos 9:7-15)

Daf Yomi: Yoma 12

Mishna Yomit: Parah 2:5-3:1

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 71:2-4

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Sechirus chap. 1-3

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 5:11 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 6:05 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:29 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 7:43 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Pirkei Avos: Ch. 3

Sefiras HaOmer: 26

This coming Sunday evening and Monday, the 14th of Iyar, is Pesach Sheni. Some do not say Tachanun at Shacharis and at Mincha, as well as at the Mincha service of the preceding day.

It is customary to eat matza at one meal at least, even with chametz in the house [at the table] – based upon the Mishna in Pesachim 95a: “…On the second [Passover, i.e. Pesach Sheni] one may have in his house both chametz and matza.” (The Talmud ad loc. explains that this halacha is derived through exegesis of the Thirteen Principles.)

This coming Thursday evening (and Friday) is Lag BaOmer – the 33rd day of the Omer – a break in the sorrowful period when we do not cut our hair or rejoice with music. On Lag BaOmer we may cut our hair and hold weddings and other celebrations with music. There are various minhagim regarding the exact length and time frame of this mourning period. See Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 493, where these minhagim are clearly delineated.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.