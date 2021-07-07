Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Vol. LXXII No. 28 5781

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

July 9, 2021 – 29 Tammuz 5781

8:10 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Advertisement



Sabbath Ends: 9:17 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 9:40 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Mattos-Mass’ei

Weekly Haftara: Shim’u Devar Hashem (Jeremiah 2:4-28, 3:4, 4:1-2)

Daf Yomi: Sukka 2

Mishna Yomit: Taharos 8:1-2

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 119:2-4

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Tefilla u’Birkas Kohanim chap. 14 – Hilchos Tefillin u’Mezuza chap. 1

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 4:32 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 5:33 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:17 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Plag Hamincha: 6:54 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 8:28 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Pirkei Avos: 2

This evening, Friday, and Shabbos is Rosh Chodesh Av [one day].

Friday evening: Kabolas Shabbos and Maariv Ya’aleh v’Yavo in Shemoneh Esreh. However, if one forgot to include Ya’aleh VeYavo (at Maariv only) one does not repeat (see Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 422:1, based on Berachos 30b, which explains that this is due to the fact that we do not sanctify the month at night).

Shabbos morning: Shacharis is the usual Shabbos tefilla with inclusion of Ya’aleh VeYavo in the Shemoneh Esreh as well as in chazzan’s repetition, followed by half Hallel, Kaddish Tiskabbel. We remove two scrolls from the Ark; in the first we read from the weekly portion of Matos Masai and call seven Aliyos, we say half kaddish. We then call the maftir and read from the second Sefer in Parashas Pinchas, “U’Veyom HaShabbos U[b]eroshei Chodsheichem” (Numbers 9-15).The Haftara is Shim’u Devar Hashem (Jeremiah 2:4-28, 3:4, 4:1-2) We do not say Av Harachamim, nor is there Hazkaras Neshamos, but we continue with Ashrei; we return the scrolls to the Aron and the chazzan says half Kaddish.

Musaf: Instead of Tikkanta Shabbos we say Ata Yatzarta, and in the Korbanos – the sacrifices – we mention both Shabbos and Rosh Chodesh; after chazzan’s repetition, Kaddish Tiskabbel followed by Ein K’Elokeinu, Aleinu, Shir Shel Yom, Borchi Nafshi and their respective Kaddish recitals (for mourners). Nusach Sefarad say Shir Shel Yom and Borchi Nafshi after Shacharis.

Mincha is usual Shabbos tefilla. We include Ya’aleh VeYavo in the Shemoneh Esreh – we do not say Tzidkas’cha. Ma’ariv is the usual Motza’ei Shabbos tefilla.

Kiddush Levana: we wait until Motza’ei Tisha BeAv.

As we have now entered the Nine-Day period of mourning for the destruction of our Beth HaMikdash, we refrain from numerous activities, such as bathing with hot or cold water. Some permit cold water bathing for those who are itztenis – finicky. We are proscribed from cutting our hair or nails. We do not launder clothing until after Tisha BeAv, nor do we eat meat or drink wine, with the exception of the Sabbath or a Seudas Mitzva such as a Bris or Siyum Masechta (see Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayim 549-569 for a complete review of the laws for this period).

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapters 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.