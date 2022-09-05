Photo Credit: Haim Shohat/Flash90
Barn swallow drinks water in the Negev Desert, southern Israel, on April 29, 2022.
Barn swallow drinks water in the Negev Desert, southern Israel, on April 29, 2022. Photo by Haim Shohat/Flash90
Barn swallow drinks water in the Negev Desert, southern Israel, on April 29, 2022.
Namaqua dove seen in the Negev Desert, southern Israel, on April 29, 2022.
Two Athene in the Shephelah area, Israel, on June 25, 2022. Photo by Haim Shohat/Flash90
Rose-ringed parakeet raid a field of sunflowers in Moshav Tal Shahar, on June 29, 2022.
Blue-cheeked bee-eater seen in the Jordan Valley, southern Israel, on July 15, 2022. Photo by Haim Shohat/Flash90
Black kite seen in the Negev Desert, southern Israel, on January 7, 2022. Photo by Haim Shohat/Flash90
Photo of the Day
Every day we try to bring you an interesting photo of the day related to Israel or the Jewish People. If you have a photo you'd like to submit, send it to us with this submission form.

