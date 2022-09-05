Home Media Photo of the Day Bird Watching MediaPhoto of the Day Bird Watching By Photo of the Day - 10 Elul 5782 – September 5, 2022 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter <noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/photos/bird-watching/2022/09/05/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/photos/bird-watching/2022/09/05/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;"></noscript></noscript>tweet Photo Credit: Haim Shohat/Flash90Barn swallow drinks water in the Negev Desert, southern Israel, on April 29, 2022. Barn swallow drinks water in the Negev Desert, southern Israel, on April 29, 2022. Photo by Haim Shohat/Flash90 Barn swallow drinks water in the Negev Desert, southern Israel, on April 29, 2022. Namaqua dove seen in the Negev Desert, southern Israel, on April 29, 2022. Two Athene in the Shephelah area, Israel, on June 25, 2022. Photo by Haim Shohat/Flash90 Rose-ringed parakeet raid a field of sunflowers in Moshav Tal Shahar, on June 29, 2022. Blue-cheeked bee-eater seen in the Jordan Valley, southern Israel, on July 15, 2022. Photo by Haim Shohat/Flash90 Black kite seen in the Negev Desert, southern Israel, on January 7, 2022. Photo by Haim Shohat/Flash90 Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Bedouin Regavim: Bennett Selling Out the Negev in Exchange for Coalition Stability Israel Government Announces 10 New Towns in the Negev Gaza Terror Factions in Gaza Establish Committee to Support Arabs Inside Israel Facebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Headlines UK Liz Truss, Friend of Israel, Becomes UK’s 56th Prime Minister Iran Iran Demands Closure of IAEA Probes Before Signing Nuclear Deal Latest News Stories Where Am I Where Am I: Near Modern Be’er Sheva IDF & Security IDF: Al-Jazeera Journalist Abu Akleh was More Likely Mistakenly Killed by IDF Fire UK Liz Truss, Friend of Israel, Becomes UK’s 56th Prime Minister Media Finally: Ken Burns Explores the US Role in the Holocaust Iran Iran Demands Closure of IAEA Probes Before Signing Nuclear Deal Asia Suicide Bombing Near Russian Embassy in Kabul News Briefs News Briefs President Isaac Herzog Speaks at the Munich Olympic Massacre 50th Anniversary Memorial News Briefs Terror Attack Foiled at Migdal Oz Sponsored Post Enjoy the Most Amazing Sukkot in Jerusalem at the Ramada Sponsored Posts Sponsored Post Recommended Today Media Finally: Ken Burns Explores the US Role in the Holocaust Archaeology First-Temple Period Decorated Ivories Found in City of David Antisemitism Anti-Zionist Who Was Suspended from Labour Joins Party’s National Executive Committee Video of the Day Golan’s ‘Next Political Murder’ Was Leftist Clash with 2 Teenagers Something Random from the Week TORAH SHORTS: Parshat Shoftim: Judging Others Parsha Rabbi Ben-Tzion Spitz