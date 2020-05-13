Photo Credit: Pixabay

What is an Omer?

Why do Jews count the Omer?

What is the Jewish holiday of lag b’omer, and what does it have to do with a DEADLY pandemic???

Also, due to the coronavirus, there were no bonfires and no sitting together with friends and family roasting hot dogs, potatoes, or marshmallows over an open fire this year. But why do we even sit around a bonfire on this night?

Tamar interviews Therapist, Teacher, and Author, Rabbi Avraham Shira. He explains all about what the ‘Omer’ is, and everything else you might want to know about this time that we are in! Visit his website at: www.AvrahamShira.com