The Democratic Party in the US has gone rogue. It is totally off the charts, and it is not safe for conservatives or Jews anymore. Where do we go from here, and what are some Jews calling other Jews to do? Tamar speaks with Barry Shaw, International Public Diplomacy Director at the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies at: www.strategic-israel.org and with Michelle Terris, Founder and President of JEXIT – ‘Jews Leaving the Democrat Party’. You can visit their website at: www.jexitusa.org