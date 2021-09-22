Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90
Jews pray in front of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, during the Benediction of the Kohanim, the priestly blessing during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. September 22, 2021.

Jewish men who are descendants of the Tribe of Levi and specifically from Aharon the High Priest gathered Wednesday, the first day of Chol Hamoed Sukkot (the intermediate days of the Sukkot holiday) at the Western Wall in Jerusalem to perform the Priestly Blessing of the House of Israel.

The priestly blessing, which is carried out during each of the three major festivals on the Jewish calendar, was performed at 54:28 on the above video.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
