Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

Jewish men who are descendants of the Tribe of Levi and specifically from Aharon the High Priest gathered Wednesday, the first day of Chol Hamoed Sukkot (the intermediate days of the Sukkot holiday) at the Western Wall in Jerusalem to perform the Priestly Blessing of the House of Israel.

The priestly blessing, which is carried out during each of the three major festivals on the Jewish calendar, was performed at 54:28 on the above video.