Photo Credit: Dr. Phil Primetime / YouTube

In a groundbreaking episode of Dr. Phil Primetime, Dr. Phil McGraw sits down with Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of one of the founders of Hamas, to reveal the hidden truths behind the terrorist organization that launched the October 7 War against Israel.



With exclusive access and unprecedented insight, this interview delves into Hamas’ violent intentions and the personal journey of one man caught in its web, while exposing the naivete and ignorance of the terror group’s most ardent advocates and followers in the United States.