A pro-Hamas guest on the Dr. Phil Primetime show listens to the host and his guest, Mosab Yousef, talk about the true intentions of Hamas.

In a groundbreaking episode of Dr. Phil Primetime, Dr. Phil McGraw sits down with Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of one of the founders of Hamas, to reveal the hidden truths behind the terrorist organization that launched the October 7 War against Israel.

With exclusive access and unprecedented insight, this interview delves into Hamas’ violent intentions and the personal journey of one man caught in its web, while exposing the naivete and ignorance of the terror group’s most ardent advocates and followers in the United States.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.