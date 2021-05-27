Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

The police and Shin Bet have arrested a third suspect as part of an investigation into the throwing of a Molotov cocktail at an Arab house in Yafo (Jaffa), which caught fire and seriously wounded a 12-year-old boy.

The third suspect is a resident of the city.

Another two brothers were also arrested for the May 15 arson attack.

The incident appears to have been an attack meant for Jews.

The media and Arab community initially blamed the attack on Jews.