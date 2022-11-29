Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90
Israel Defense Force soldiers in the Sky Rider Unit seen during a training drill at the Tze'elim army base on Aug. 5, 2013.

Bedouins infiltrated into the firing range areas of the IDF’s Tze’elim Army Base to steal military equipment in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Among the items that were stolen were sleeping bags, tactical equipment and approximately 25 liters (6.6 gallons) of fuel.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the IDF said the incident is under investigation.

According to the 0404 news outlet, the incident marks the third time this month that Bedouins have stolen equipment from the IDF in the area.

The Tze’elim Army Base is located in the Negev, not far from Israel’s border with Gaza.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleDayan Chanoch Ehrentreu (1927-2022), Europe’s Greatest Halachic Authority, Passes Away
Next articleIDF, Shin Bet Warn Knesset Members to Expect Rise in Terror Attacks
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR