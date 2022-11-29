Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

Bedouins infiltrated into the firing range areas of the IDF’s Tze’elim Army Base to steal military equipment in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Among the items that were stolen were sleeping bags, tactical equipment and approximately 25 liters (6.6 gallons) of fuel.

A spokesperson for the IDF said the incident is under investigation.

According to the 0404 news outlet, the incident marks the third time this month that Bedouins have stolen equipment from the IDF in the area.

The Tze’elim Army Base is located in the Negev, not far from Israel’s border with Gaza.