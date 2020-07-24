Photo Credit: Flash 90

There was an explosion near the Syrian-Israel border on the Golan Heights, around noon on Friday. Reports state that there was damage to a building and a civilian’s car on the Israeli side of the border, due to fire from the Syrian side.

The IDF said a mortar or rocket was fired from the Syrian side of the border. Foreign reports indicate it may have been in a surface to air missile launched in response to an Israeli drone flying near Quneitra in southern Syria.

Initial unconfirmed reports of Air Defense active over Hadr, #Syria — Aurora Intel – #StayHome (@AuroraIntel) July 24, 2020

