Photo Credit: Flash 90
A Syrian flag is seen from the border between Israel and Syria near Quneitra in the Golan Heights in August 2014.

There was an explosion near the Syrian-Israel border on the Golan Heights, around noon on Friday. Reports state that there was damage to a building and a civilian’s car on the Israeli side of the border, due to fire from the Syrian side.

The IDF said a mortar or rocket was fired from the Syrian side of the border. Foreign reports indicate it may have been in a surface to air missile launched in response to an Israeli drone flying near Quneitra in southern Syria.

