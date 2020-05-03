Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90

The IDF arrested five Sudanese citizens who attempted to cross into Israel from Lebanon on Saturday night, the army stated.

“During the night, IDF forces detected five suspects who tried to cross from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The suspects were apprehended during the crossing attempt on the perimeter fence,” an IDF spokesperson stated.

No one was injured in the incident. The five were returned to Lebanon.

Israel in recent years has become a sought-after destination by work migrants from Africa, coming primarily through Egypt. Israel in recent years has built a fence along the Egyptian border to block the flow of work migrants, bringing down the number of infiltrators annually from thousands to a mere few.

It appears that the African work migrants are seeking new ways to illegally enter the country.