Photo Credit: Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90

(JNS/Israel Hayom) Two Palestinian Authority terrorists were shot Monday after attacking a group of soldiers near a town in central Samaria, according to the Israeli military.

According to initial reports, a group of eight Arabs approached the soldiers, who were on patrol near Amichai, a settlement northeast of Ramallah. Two of the Arabs then stormed the troops and attempted to stab them using what the IDF described as “sharp agricultural instruments.”

The soldiers opened fire, hitting the assailants in the lower extremities. The wounded terrorists were taken to a hospital in Ramallah, the IDF said.

No Israeli soldiers were wounded in the incident.

“A report has been received regarding an attempted stabbing attack next to the town of Amichai in the Binyamin Regional District,” the military said in a statement. “Two terrorists attempted to stab IDF combat soldiers who were operating in the area. The soldiers opened fire at the terrorists. There are no injuries to our soldiers.”

The Palestinian Authority’s WAFA news agency confirmed that the terrorists had been evacuated to a hospital in Ramallah for treatment. No details regarding their status have been released.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.