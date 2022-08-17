Photo Credit: Yossi Zamir / Flash 90
London’s haredi-religious Stamford Hill neighborhood is under water after several days of heavy downpours in the area.

Videos uploaded to social media are showing the flood waters at the entrances to shops on the neighborhood’s main street, with little waves gently lapping against the tires of local cars and buses in the streets.

Most of the residents in the neighborhood, fortunately, are not home, having left for vacations in Switzerland, Belgium and Austria.

Weather forecasters in the UK have issued a flood warning for at least ten other areas in the country as well. Heavy rains are expected for the next 48 hours at least.

