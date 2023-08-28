Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) on Monday at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in Jerusalem.

“The sides discussed the major challenges and opportunities facing the US and Israel, and the need to cooperate in the field of artificial intelligence,” the PMO said in a statement.

Netanyahu also thanked Hassan for her consistent support of Israel.

The Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, the Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister’s Foreign Policy Adviser, and additional officials were also present at the meeting.

Hassan was accompanied by the Acting US Ambassador to Israel and the head of the US Embassy Political Department.