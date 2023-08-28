Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom / GPO
US Senator Maggie Hassan and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met August 28, 2023 in Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) on Monday at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in Jerusalem.

Advertisement


“The sides discussed the major challenges and opportunities facing the US and Israel, and the need to cooperate in the field of artificial intelligence,” the PMO said in a statement.

Netanyahu also thanked Hassan for her consistent support of Israel.

The Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, the Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister’s Foreign Policy Adviser, and additional officials were also present at the meeting.

Hassan was accompanied by the Acting US Ambassador to Israel and the head of the US Embassy Political Department.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleTerrorists Shot, Arrested After Attacking IDF Outpost
Next articleAntisemitic Vandals Spread Hate in Jackson, New Jersey
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR