An aeriel view of the Israeli 'Tamar' gas processing rig 24 km off the Israeli southern coast of Ashkelon.

Israel has authorized the resumption of natural gas deliveries to Egypt from the Tamar natural gas field via the East Mediterranean Gas (EMG) pipeline, which runs from Ashkelon to El-Arish.

The gas flow was temporarily halted on October 10, three days after the start of the war against Israel launched by Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization.

“Chevron Mediterranean Limited (CML)can confirm that on November 14, 2023, the natural gas flow through the EMG pipeline resumed,” Chevron said Tuesday in a statement.

The Tamar gas filed is located 47 kilometers (29 miles) northeast of the Leviathan gas field, one of the world’s largest deep water gas fields.

Chevron owns significant stakes in both: 25 percent in the Tamar field and 39.7 percent working interest in the Leviathan field.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

