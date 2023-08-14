Photo Credit: GPO / YouTube screengrab

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed an announcement by the US-based Fitch credit rating agency on Monday, keeping Israel’s outlook as “stable” and its A+ credit rating unchanged.

“Israel’s ‘A+’ rating balances a diversified, resilient and high value-added economy and strong external finances against a relatively high government debt/GDP ratio, ongoing security risks and a record of unstable governments that has hindered policymaking,” the agency said in its announcement.

“A short time ago, we received very good news. Fitch Ratings has kept Israel’s credit rating at A+. This is a very high rating,” Netanyahu said Monday evening in a brief statement.

“This confirms what I have been saying for a long time: We have a strong economy. Whoever invests in Israel, profits. Whoever pulls out of Israel, loses. People understand this,” Netanyahu said.

“I would like to add one more truth: We not only have a strong economy but a strong military as well,” the prime minister added in a warning. “Our enemies should make no mistake – we will see to it that our military remains very strong.”