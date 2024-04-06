Photo Credit: IDF
Terror tunnel near Ein HaShlosha. April 2024

The IDF released for publication that it has destroyed a Hamas terror tunnel from Gaza that exited 500 meters inside Israeli territory, near Ein HaShlosha.

The tunnel was discovered in 2019 when the security wall along the Gaza border was being built. It was decided at the time to not destroy it.

The IDF emphasized that the tunnel was not used in the October 7th attack and has been under armed observation for the duration of the war.

It was one of the three terror tunnels the IDF destroyed in Khan Yunis.

Full report: https://www.jewishpress.com/news/eye-on-palestine/hamas/israeli-forces-destroy-3-terror-tunnels-in-khan-younis/2024/04/06/

Jewish Press News Desk
