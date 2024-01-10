Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

At some point prior to October 7, 2023, a date that will forever remain engraved on the souls of Israelis, a small Gazan child slept peacefully in a bed less than a mile from the Israeli border.

That innocent child, however, was being used as a tiny human shield to protect the equipment waiting to soon be used to slaughter his Israeli neighbors.

During operations by the 55th Brigade combat team to destroy terror infrastructure in Khan Younis over the past several days, the fighters discovered a loaded assault rifle stashed beneath the child’s bed.

Elsewhere in the same general area, the soldiers located a UAV launch post along with grenades, cartridges, Hamas uniforms, and many intelligence materials inside the residences of terrorist operatives.

During the operation, the soldiers also found a tunnel shaft near a school, a rocket launcher near a kindergarten, and a training compound near a mosque.

Using fighter jets, the brigade’s Fire Array struck four buildings that were being used for terror purposes, including a Hamas command and control center, and three buildings in which terrorists were identified.