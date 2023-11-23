Photo Credit: IDF

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit has launched a new dedicated website that contains all the evidence discovered at some of the hospitals in Gaza thus far, on a 3D illustrative map.

Clicking the “+” button, will reveal information distributed by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit regarding the relevant hospital.

The website contains both newly discovered and existing information, and will continue to be updated as additional materials become available, the IDF said.

In addition, click here for more on how Hamas operates from within the hospitals in Gaza.