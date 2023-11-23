Photo Credit: IDF
Tunnel Shaft Under Shifa Hospital.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit has launched a new dedicated website that contains all the evidence discovered at some of the hospitals in Gaza thus far, on a 3D illustrative map.

Clicking the “+” button, will reveal information distributed by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit regarding the relevant hospital.

Advertisement


The website contains both newly discovered and existing information, and will continue to be updated as additional materials become available, the IDF said.

In addition, click here for more on how Hamas operates from within the hospitals in Gaza.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIDF Arrests Shifa Hospital Director
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR