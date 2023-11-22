Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg / Flash 90

The body of a fourth hostage murdered by Hamas terrorists has been identified after being retrieved from Gaza’s Shifa Hospital.

Shani Gabay, 25, was a resident of Yokne’am. She was working at the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Reim when Hamas barbarians invaded Israel and began torturing and slaughtering anyone they could find — including hundreds at the festival.

Shani’s older brother Aviel said the recent law school graduate had called her parents at 6:40 am, telling them she was shot in the thigh but had taken shelter at a local police command post.

The call was made about 10 minutes after Hamas simultaneously began firing massive rocket barrages at Israel — including at the communities along the southern border.

Despite ongoing searches, her body was not found on the Israeli side of the border and she was listed as missing until this point 47 days later, when her body was identified among the hostages murdered while in captivity in Gaza.

Shani’s family has been notified.

May her blood be avenged.